China beats Brazil in 2023 Volleyball Nations League

Xinhua) 08:32, June 01, 2023

Players of China celebrate winning the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yuanyuan (top) of China spikes the ball during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Mengjie (R) of China passes the ball during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Li Yingying (top) of China spikes the ball during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Menezes Oliveira de Souza Ana Cristina of Brazil serves during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Gong Xiangyu (C) of China celebrates during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Jose Roberto Guimaraes (C), head coach of Brazil, looks on during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Diao Linyu of China serves during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Cai Bin (5th R), head coach of China, instructs the players during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Players of China pose for photos after the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yunlu (L) of China passes the ball during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Li Yingying (R) of China passes the ball during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yunlu of China spikes the ball during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Li Yingying of China spikes the ball during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Wang Yunlu of China celebrates during the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Players of China (R) celebrate winning the 2023 Volleyball Nations League between China and Brazil in Nagoya, Japan, May 31, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

