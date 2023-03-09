China to host Olympic volleyball qualifier in September

March 09, 2023

GENEVA, March 8 (Xinhua) -- The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Wednesday that China and three other countries will host Olympic qualification tournaments in September.

China, Japan and Poland will stage the women's event from September 16 to 24, while China, Japan and Brazil will host the men's counterpart from September 30 to October 8.

The drawing of lots ceremony for the FIVB Road to Paris qualifier events will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 17.

12 teams per gender will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with six berths each to be decided upon at the qualification tournaments. The top 24 teams of each gender will be split into three pools to fight for tickets to each group.

The other five places will be selected from the Volleyball Nations League 2024. Host nation France qualify automatically.

