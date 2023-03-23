Zhang Jingyin proud to be first Chinese in Polish volleyball league

Xinhua) 10:51, March 23, 2023

WARSAW, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Jingyin, a Chinese outside hitter who made an impressive start with his Polish volleyball side Trefl Gdansk in the Polish PlusLiga, believes that he is "the first Chinese player in the competition but not the last."

The 23-year-old, who played in the Chinese league with Zhejiang, signed with Trefl Gdansk in February a contract that is valid until May 2023. Zhang showed his best in his first performances as he impressed primarily with his jumping ability and excellent attacking efficiency.

"I'm proud to be here. I also feel the pressure and responsibility that comes with it. In China, however, we have a saying that where there is pressure, there will be motivation. I want to show my best shape and help my team. I'm the first player from my country in the PlusLiga, but I'm sure that I won't be the last," the player told Polish media on Wednesday.

"I like the great volleyball atmosphere in Poland and fans who support their teams with dedication. It's nice to play when there are thousands of people cheering for volleyball players in the stands. This is a positive surprise for me," he said.

"The atmosphere in the Trefl team is also excellent. During training, I feel a lot of support from other players and the coach. I also feel that others are enthusiastic about training. You can see that playing volleyball gives them joy," the Chinese outside hitter added.

"If I have such an opportunity, I would love to return to playing in the Polish league. Its level is high and the time I spend performing in it is fruitful for me. I will also encourage my colleagues to take advantage of Chinese-Polish cooperation and try their hand at PlusLiga. I hope that cooperation will develop," Zhang concluded.

On Sunday Trefl Gdansk will play on road against Asseco Resovia Rzeszow in the Round 29 of the PlusLiga.

