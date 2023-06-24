Giant panda twins celebrate 2nd birthday in Tokyo
TOKYO, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Twin giant pandas Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei, both born in Japan, turned two on Friday at Tokyo's Ueno Zoological Gardens.
Many fans flocked to the zoo even before opening time to celebrate the twin cubs' birthday on Friday, taking pictures of them, and cheering at the two playing together and sharing a bamboo stick.
"I was happy to see them stick together. I want to continue to see them," Seiko Mizobuchi, a 53-year-old housewife from Tokyo's Setagaya Ward, was quoted by local media as saying.
Born in June 2021 at the zoo, male cub Xiao Xiao and his sister Lei Lei appeared to the public for the first time with their mother Shin Shin in January last year.
Since March, Xiao Xiao and Lei Lei have been living away from their mother.
Naoya Ohashi, chief of the zoo's education division, said that he felt "grateful as (the cubs) have grown without problems," Jiji Press reported.
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Panda pair cubs play with their mom at Chonqging Zoo
- Giant panda cub born in China's Sichuan
- Panda cub chases butterflies
- Giant panda Sheng Yi celebrates 2nd birthday in Malaysia
- Chinese netizens warmly welcome giant panda Ya Ya’s return to Beijing Zoo following one month in quarantine
- Giant panda Mei Lan celebrates 7th birthday in Chengdu, SW China
- Giant panda Ya Ya returns to Beijing Zoo
- Movements of rare all-white panda spotted in China
- Giant panda Ya Ya arrives in Beijing after long-awaited journey from US
- Feeding frenzy: Pandas enjoy 'hot pot' meal, then eat the pot
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.