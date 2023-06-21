Giant panda cub born in China's Sichuan

Xinhua) 13:16, June 21, 2023

CHENGDU, June 20 (Xinhua) -- A giant panda cub has been born at a base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in southwest China's Sichuan Province, the center said Tuesday.

A giant panda named "Xinxin" gave birth to the cub on May 29 at the Shenshuping giant panda base in Wolong National Nature Reserve. It is the first birth this year among captive pandas at the center.

"As Xinxin was experienced in giving birth, the entire delivery process went very smoothly," said Wei Rongping, the director of the Shenshuping base. "With good care from the keepers, both the mother and cub are in good health."

The cub, which is almost one month old, weighs 721.8 grams. A preliminary check indicates that it is female.

"In late February of this year, Xinxin and a male giant panda named 'Huayang' successfully mated naturally. After about two months, Xinxin showed signs of pregnancy, such as reduced appetite and increased activity," said Yang Changjiang, the head of the breeding department at the base.

After Xinxin entered the late stage of pregnancy, the breeding team monitored her behavior continually through video surveillance and on-site observation, and promptly assessed the health status of the giant panda and her cub.

Since overcoming the challenges of breeding giant pandas in the 1990s, the center has established the world's largest captive population of the species.

