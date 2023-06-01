Giant panda Sheng Yi celebrates 2nd birthday in Malaysia

Xinhua) 09:09, June 01, 2023

Giant panda Sheng Yi enjoys birthday meal as celebrating its second birthday at the Giant Panda Conservation Center of Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 31, 2023. The Giant Panda Conservation Center in Zoo Negara near Kuala Lumpur is currently home to a family of four, including the giant panda father Xing Xing, mother Liang Liang as well as their daughters Yi Yi and Sheng Yi. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

