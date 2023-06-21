Panda pair cubs play with their mom at Chonqging Zoo

(People's Daily App) 15:20, June 21, 2023

What will happen if two furry panda cubs want a hug from their mom? One takes the back and one takes the front. This family of three are Er Shun and her pigeon pair Yu Ke and Yu Ai, born on July 22, 2022, at the Chongqing Zoo.

(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Gao Yuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)