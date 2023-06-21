Home>>
Panda pair cubs play with their mom at Chonqging Zoo
(People's Daily App) 15:20, June 21, 2023
What will happen if two furry panda cubs want a hug from their mom? One takes the back and one takes the front. This family of three are Er Shun and her pigeon pair Yu Ke and Yu Ai, born on July 22, 2022, at the Chongqing Zoo.
(Produced by Huang Jingjing and Gao Yuan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.