Development of civil helicopters industry boosted in Tianjin

(新华网) 09:34, June 22, 2023

A staff member assembles an AC332 civil helicopter at the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) Tianjin Helicopter Co., Ltd. in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2023. The company has been boosting the development of civil helicopters industry and is now able to produce civil helicopters including AC312E, AC332 and AC352. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Kou Jie)