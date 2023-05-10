Unmanned chopper helps inspect, maintain UHV transmission line for first time in China

A dual-rotor heavy-lift unmanned helicopter was used to transport materials to high-voltage towers during the annual inspection and maintenance of an 800-kilovolt ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission line on May 5. It marked the first time such a helicopter was used in the annual inspection and maintenance of UHV power lines in China.

A dual-rotor heavy-lift unmanned helicopter carries materials to a high-voltage tower in Chatangzi village, Naxi district, Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, during the annual inspection and maintenance of an 800-kilovolt ultra-high voltage (UHV) direct current power transmission line. (Photo/Wang Zhiqi)

A reliable source said the unmanned helicopter was domestically made. With a loading capacity of more than 200 kilograms and an endurance of four-and-a-half hours, the vehicle is safe and reliable, flexible, and free from geographical restrictions.

On a single trip, it transported 210 kilograms of materials along a preset route to a designated spot in Chatangzi village, Naxi district, Luzhou city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, through a 30-meter-long insulated rope.

After 36 consecutive round trips, the helicopter successfully transported more than 300 pieces of material and other materials weighing a total of 3.75 tonnes to designated spots.

"One unmanned helicopter completed the work that could have taken 20 people a day in four hours. It was really fast," said Zhang Jie, head of a maintenance crew of the UHV branch of State Grid Sichuan Electric Power Company.

Spanning 2,090 kilometers from Yulong Hui ethnic township, Xichang city, Sichuan Province, to Suzhou city in east China's Jiangsu Province, the 800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission line is one of the important arteries of China's west-to-east power transmission program.

