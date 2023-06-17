Nearly 200 settlements in Ukraine affected by Kakhovka dam destruction: PM
KIEV, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 200 settlements have been affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Friday.
With a combined population of 1.4 million, the affected communities are located in the southern Kherson and Mykolayiv regions and the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Shmyhal said during his visit to the Kherson region.
Currently, 39 settlements remain in the disaster area, while more than 3,700 people have been rescued from the flooded areas, Shmyhal said.
The government has allocated about 42 million U.S. dollars to provide compensation for the damaged and destroyed property and to pay one-time aid to flood victims, he added.
The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed on June 6, with Ukraine and Russia trading accusations over the attack on it.
Photos
Related Stories
- Russia raises concerns about potential harm from U.S. depleted uranium shells in Ukraine
- Ugandan president to miss African leaders' peace mission to Russia, Ukraine
- Ukrainian president, IAEA chief discuss security risks to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
- Group of European countries announce 116-mln-dollar donation to Ukraine
- Putin signs law denouncing agreement with Ukraine on Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait
- Counteroffensive actions underway in Ukraine: Zelensky
- Ukraine achieves no targets in counteroffensive: Putin
- Interview: Kakhovka dam breach to have disastrous economic, ecological consequences, says Ukrainian expert
- The Kakhovka dam collapse causes humanitarian and environmental costs
- Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key ammonia pipeline
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.