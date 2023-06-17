Nearly 200 settlements in Ukraine affected by Kakhovka dam destruction: PM

Xinhua) 10:24, June 17, 2023

KIEV, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 200 settlements have been affected by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Friday.

With a combined population of 1.4 million, the affected communities are located in the southern Kherson and Mykolayiv regions and the central Dnipropetrovsk region, Shmyhal said during his visit to the Kherson region.

Currently, 39 settlements remain in the disaster area, while more than 3,700 people have been rescued from the flooded areas, Shmyhal said.

The government has allocated about 42 million U.S. dollars to provide compensation for the damaged and destroyed property and to pay one-time aid to flood victims, he added.

The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed on June 6, with Ukraine and Russia trading accusations over the attack on it.

