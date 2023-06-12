Home>>
Counteroffensive actions underway in Ukraine: Zelensky
(Xinhua) 09:50, June 12, 2023
KIEV, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that the counteroffensive actions in his country are underway, the government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.
"Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kiev.
Zelensky noted that he is in daily contact with Ukraine's military commanders, including Valery Zaluzhny, chief commander of the armed forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian leader refused to give more details about the counteroffensive operation.
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Ukraine launched a counteroffensive but failed to achieve its tasks.
