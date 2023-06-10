Ukraine achieves no targets in counteroffensive: Putin

Xinhua) 10:06, June 10, 2023

Screengrab of Kremlin footage shows Russian President Vladimir Putin answering a question from a media representative in Russia's Sochi on June 9, 2023.

MOSCOW, June 9 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive but has failed to accomplish its goals, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"First, it can be stated with absolute certainty that this offensive has begun. The use of strategic reserves of the Ukrainian forces proves it. Second, in no areas of combat the Ukrainian troops have achieved their tasks. This is an absolutely obvious thing," Putin told reporters in Russia's Sochi.

There were "significant losses" of Ukrainian troops in the past five days of "very intense fighting," but Kiev still preserves the offensive potential, Putin was quoted as saying in a Kremlin press release.

He praised the Russian military and weaponry in actions against the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"Yes, we still do not have enough of these modern weapons but the defense industry, the country's military-industrial complex is developing rapidly. I am sure that all the tasks facing the defense industry will of course be solved. There is an intensive increase in the production of modern types of weapons," he said.

