Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key ammonia pipeline
MOSCOW, June 7 (Xinhua) -- "A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group" blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in Kharkov region on Monday night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry in a statement called the explosion of the ammonia pipeline "a terrorist act," which has caused civilian victims.
"Currently, ammonia is bleeding from the damaged sections of the pipeline in the Ukrainian territory. There are no casualties among the Russian military personnel," the ministry added.
Several explosions were heard near the ammonia pipeline in Kharkov region's Kupyansk district, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.
The facility, running from the Russian city of Togliatti to the Ukrainian port of Odessa, is one of the world's longest pipelines for ammonia transportation.
