Russia raises concerns about potential harm from U.S. depleted uranium shells in Ukraine

Xinhua) 16:45, June 15, 2023

MOSCOW, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday warned about the potential ecological and agricultural aftermath of a U.S. plan to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.

During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Zakharova said using radioactive materials in warfare could spread contamination. She said given its distance from the region, the United States has disregarded the harmful impact of its decision.

