Home>>
Russia raises concerns about potential harm from U.S. depleted uranium shells in Ukraine
(Xinhua) 16:45, June 15, 2023
MOSCOW, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday warned about the potential ecological and agricultural aftermath of a U.S. plan to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.
During the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Zakharova said using radioactive materials in warfare could spread contamination. She said given its distance from the region, the United States has disregarded the harmful impact of its decision.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Ugandan president to miss African leaders' peace mission to Russia, Ukraine
- Ukrainian president, IAEA chief discuss security risks to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
- Group of European countries announce 116-mln-dollar donation to Ukraine
- Putin signs law denouncing agreement with Ukraine on Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait
- Counteroffensive actions underway in Ukraine: Zelensky
- Ukraine achieves no targets in counteroffensive: Putin
- Interview: Kakhovka dam breach to have disastrous economic, ecological consequences, says Ukrainian expert
- The Kakhovka dam collapse causes humanitarian and environmental costs
- Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key ammonia pipeline
- UN agencies in Ukraine to assess impact of dam's destruction
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.