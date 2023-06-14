Putin signs law denouncing agreement with Ukraine on Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait

Xinhua) 08:59, June 14, 2023

MOSCOW, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Tuesday denouncing the 2003 treaty between Russia and Ukraine on cooperating in using the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

The treaty originally stipulated that the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait were internal waters of Russia and Ukraine. Vessels from both sides were allowed to navigate the Kerch Strait freely.

The agreement, signed on Dec. 24, 2003, in Kerch, entered into force in April 2004.

Russia's State Duma, or the lower house of parliament, denounced the agreement on June 1 after the Russian president had submitted a bill on May 24. Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, approved the same bill on June 7.

Ukraine denounced the agreement in February.

