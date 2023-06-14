Ukrainian president, IAEA chief discuss security risks to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
KIEV, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday met with visiting International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi to discuss security risks to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the presidential press service reported.
At the talks, Zelensky said that the security risks to the plant have significantly increased due to the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam destruction.
Zelensky welcomed the presence of the IAEA's inspectors at the ZNPP and Grossi's intention to personally visit the plant to assess the situation on the ground.
Zelensky and Grossi also discussed specific steps aimed at reducing the risks and preventing incidents at the ZNPP.
The Ukrainian president supported Grossi's proposal to send IAEA experts to Ukraine to assess the consequences of the Kakhovka incident, saying that Ukraine would provide them with all needed assistance.
Grossi tweeted that after the conversation with Zelensky, he will travel to the ZNPP to assess the situation after the Kakhovka dam flooding.
The Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam was destroyed on June 6, with Ukraine and Russia trading accusations over the attack on it.
The ZNPP, which has been controlled by Russian forces since March 2022, is located some 140 km northeast of the Kakhovka plant.
Photos
Related Stories
- Putin signs law denouncing agreement with Ukraine on Sea of Azov, Kerch Strait
- Counteroffensive actions underway in Ukraine: Zelensky
- Ukraine achieves no targets in counteroffensive: Putin
- Interview: Kakhovka dam breach to have disastrous economic, ecological consequences, says Ukrainian expert
- The Kakhovka dam collapse causes humanitarian and environmental costs
- Russia accuses Ukraine of blowing up key ammonia pipeline
- UN agencies in Ukraine to assess impact of dam's destruction
- Preoccupation with Ukraine mirrors obsolete thinking of U.S. political establishment: historian
- Ukraine says Russia destroyed Kakhovka dam, causing possible harm to nuclear plant
- UN humanitarian chief warns of consequences of destruction of Ukrainian dam
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.