Ugandan president to miss African leaders' peace mission to Russia, Ukraine

Xinhua) 09:22, June 15, 2023

KAMPALA, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday said he will not travel with other African leaders for a peace mission aimed to end the Russia and Ukraine conflict after failing to recover from COVID-19.

Museveni tweeted that he will not be able to join other African heads of state in Poland Thursday for a visit to Moscow and Kiev to push for a peaceful resolution to the devastating conflict.

"I feel ready to move out of self-isolation. However, today [Wednesday], again, we carried out corona [COVID-19] tests and I was still positive," said Museveni.

Museveni has delegated Uganda's former Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda to join the other African leaders to meet Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky in Moscow and Kiev.

"I was supposed to have joined them tomorrow [Thursday]. I have now sent an official message that, on account of my continued corona status, I cannot join the group," said Museveni. "Rugunda will represent us. He is already in Poland. From Poland, they will go to Russia to meet with the Russians. I wish the mission success."

Museveni tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

