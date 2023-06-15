Chinese premier to visit Germany, France

Xinhua) 16:08, June 15, 2023

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will pay an official visit to Germany and hold the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation, and pay an official visit to France and attend the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact from June 18 to 23, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Thursday.

Li's visit is at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the French government, Wang told a daily press briefing.

