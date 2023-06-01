Senior Chinese diplomat meets with German diplomat

Xinhua) 08:37, June 01, 2023

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Jens Plotner, foreign and security policy advisor to the German chancellor, on Wednesday in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, said that as all-round strategic partners, China and Germany should not only steadily develop bilateral relations, but also contribute to jointly addressing global challenges.

He said that in the face of increasing instability and uncertainties in the international situation, China and Germany should work together to make the seventh China-Germany inter-governmental consultation a success, and send a positive signal to Europe and the world.

Plotner said the foundation of Germany-China relations is solid and Germany will continue to firmly pursue the one-China policy.

"We are full of expectations for the upcoming round of inter-governmental consultation between the two countries and will work together to speed up the preparatory work," Plotner said.

The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine and other international and regional issues of common concern.

