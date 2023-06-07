China's top political advisor meets German Social Democratic Party delegation

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with a German Social Democratic Party (SPD) delegation led by Lars Klingbeil, chairman of the SPD, in Beijing, capital of China, June 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), met with a German Social Democratic Party (SPD) delegation led by Lars Klingbeil, chairman of the SPD, on Tuesday in Beijing.

Hailing the positive contributions of the SPD to promoting China-Germany relations over the years, Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the CPC is willing to work with the SPD to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen exchanges between the two parties at various levels and enhance institutionalized dialogue, strengthen communications of development philosophy and synergy of development strategies, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

The CPPCC is ready to enhance exchanges with the German side to further enrich and develop the political civilization of humanity, Wang added.

Noting that for the past nearly 40 years, the SPD has engaged in close dialogue and communications with the CPC, Klingbeil expressed the expectation that amid major changes in the international landscape, the two parties can maintain in-depth dialogue, enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust, and help deepen cooperation in various sectors of the two countries.

