Intoxicating Wusu Langzi Lake
(People's Daily App) 14:21, June 12, 2023
This is one of those must-see spots in the Arshan Mountains – Wusu Langzi Lake at the national forest park in the Hinggan League, Inner Mongoila Autonomous Region. Surrounded by scattered forests, the lake appears to be so blue that people find it intoxicating to just look at it. Many stay to relax in the serenity.
(Produced by Qiao Wai and Dong Feng, source: Chinese National Geography)
