Premier Li chairs State Council study session
Chinese Premier Li Qiang chairs a State Council study session to devise approaches to completing government work in an improved manner on June 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
BEIJING, June 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Friday chaired a State Council study session to devise approaches to completing government work in an improved manner.
Li called for more concrete efforts to implement the decisions and plans of the Party's central authorities, and efforts to bring tangible results in due course.
He said the overall high-quality development of the country should be prioritized when formulating and implementing policies.
Li also stressed the need to improve work methods in light of actual situations, and the need to make solid progress in completing major tasks.
