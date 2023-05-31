Small county in N China's Shanxi thrives on horse racing industry

People's Daily Online) 10:33, May 31, 2023

The 2023 Yulong International Horse Racing Open Tournament and the China Horse Owners Alliance League Series are being held in Youyu county, Shuozhou city, north China's Shanxi Province.

Once a barren land, Youyu is now an oasis bordering Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with forest coverage spreading from less than 0.3 percent when the People's Republic of China was founded to the current 57 percent, thanks to decades of afforestation efforts by generations of local residents.

"In recent years, Youyu has been committed to green development and has explored ways to achieve prosperity, including developing the horse racing industry," said Zhao Yihu, deputy mayor of Youyu county.

Li Fangge, a jockey from central China's Hubei Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Shanxi Yulong Corporation Development Co., Ltd. is one of the organizers of the tournament. When the company was founded over 10 years ago, it just held some horse races. It has now been engaged in the horse racing industry that integrates horse races and the training, breeding and auction of racehorses.

"Youyu has one of the best horse races in China. Over 100 races are held in Youyu every year, attracting more than 10 stables, and 100 to 200 people working in the industry across the country," said a horse trainer with the company, who is now in charge of about seven jockeys and dozens of racehorses.

Li Fangge, a jockey from central China's Hubei Province, has been engaged in horse racing for more than 10 years. He participates in races during the horse racing season, which runs from May to September, in Youyu every year.

Yang Wenying, an office manager of the company, said the company and Taiyuan University of Technology established the Yulong International Horse Racing College in 2018. The college recruits about 20 students each year.

"The thriving horse racing industry is generating an increasing demand for professional management personnel of stables. Therefore, the college's students are sought after," Yang said.

Yang added that the company has so far raised nearly 1,000 racehorses. It breeds about 100 foals every year, and its auction proceeds can reach around 20 million yuan ($2.8 million).

This May, the company signed a contract with the Hong Kong Jockey Club to raise some retired racehorses for the club, Yang said, noting that the company will continue to expand the horse racing industrial chain.

The horse racing industry has brought job opportunities and wealth to local residents. The company has employed nearly 200 regular workers and cooperated with local major alfalfa growers, who provide fodder for racehorses. "One of the growers sells alfalfa worth more than 5 million yuan to our company every year," Yang said.

Horse racing has become a new calling card of Youyu. "Nearly 200,000 tourists come to Youyu to watch horse races every year," said Zhao, adding that the county is exploring a new development path by integrating sports with culture and tourism.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)