Home>>
Horse racing season kicks off in Kuwait
(Xinhua) 11:11, October 25, 2022
Riders participate in horse racing in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 24, 2022.
The horse racing season of Kuwait kicked off on Monday at Kuwaiti Hunting and Equestrian Club in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, with 35 horses participating in 4 races on the first day. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
Riders participate in horse racing in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 24, 2022.
The horse racing season of Kuwait kicked off on Monday at Kuwaiti Hunting and Equestrian Club in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, with 35 horses participating in 4 races on the first day. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.