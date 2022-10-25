Horse racing season kicks off in Kuwait

Xinhua) 11:11, October 25, 2022

Riders participate in horse racing in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, Kuwait, Oct. 24, 2022.

The horse racing season of Kuwait kicked off on Monday at Kuwaiti Hunting and Equestrian Club in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Governorate, with 35 horses participating in 4 races on the first day. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

