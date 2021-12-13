Home>>
International horse racing held in Hong Kong
(Ecns.cn) 13:23, December 13, 2021
Horse racing participants enter the competition field at Sha Tin Racecourse in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Dec. 12, 2021. (China News Service/Li Zhihua)
The 2021 LONGINES Hong Kong International Races kicked off at Sha Tin Racecourse, gathering some of the world’s top horses and jockeys on Sunday.
Photos
