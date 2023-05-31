Senior Chinese legislator meets delegation of Congolese Party of Labour

Xinhua) 13:20, May 31, 2023

Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation of the Congolese Party of Labour led by its general secretary Pierre Moussa in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Li Hongzhong, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, met with a delegation of the Congolese Party of Labour led by its general secretary Pierre Moussa in Beijing Tuesday.

Li, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the two heads of state maintained close communication and reached an important consensus, pointing out the direction for the development of the relations between China and the Republic of the Congo in the new era.

China stands ready to work with the Congolese side to strengthen friendly exchanges between political parties and legislative bodies of the two countries, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and push the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to a new level, Li added.

Moussa said the Congolese side is willing to learn from the governance experience of the CPC, strengthen exchanges between political parties and legislative bodies of the two countries, and promote friendly cooperation between the two countries.

