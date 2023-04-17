Confucius Classroom in Congo hosts open house to celebrate Chinese language and culture

April 17, 2023

A Chinese doctor demonstrates Chinese massage therapy at an open house hosted by the Confucius Classroom in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of the Congo, on April 15, 2023. (Photo by Guy-Gervais Kitina/Xinhua)

The Confucius Classroom in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, has held an open house ahead of the UN Chinese Language Day for locals to enjoy the Chinese language and culture.

BRAZZAVILLE, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Classroom in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, held an open house Saturday ahead of the UN Chinese Language Day on April 20, to celebrate the Chinese language and Chinese culture.

The event was set to popularize and promote traditional Chinese medicine, including acupuncture, cupping therapy and Chinese massage. Five doctors of the 29th Chinese medical mission working at the Sino-Congolese Friendship Hospital in Brazzaville were invited for volunteer medical consultations.

"It's the first time I've undergone an acupuncture session and I found it very interesting. I had pain in my joints and after this session, I feel very relieved," said Elo Gertrude, a patient who promised to encourage her relatives to use traditional Chinese medicine.

Zhang Dejie, a member of the Chinese medical mission, said he was happy to see Congolese people, especially young people, taking an interest in Chinese medicine. "This is the first time that we are organizing such sessions and hope that more sessions could be held in other cities."

A man receives acupuncture treatment at an open house hosted by the Confucius Classroom in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of the Congo, on April 15, 2023. (Photo by Guy-Gervais Kitina/Xinhua)

The event also featured games and presentations of Chinese martial art, culinary culture, and Chinese characters. Wang Yulan, the director of the Confucius Classroom, was delighted with the success of this event which, according to her, is certainly not the last.

"As more and more Congolese friends are getting to understand the Chinese language and culture, we, the Chinese and Congolese are also getting closer to knowing each other. That is the charm of language and culture," she said.

Confucius Classrooms are an extension of the Confucius Institute program. Whereas Confucius Institutes are university-based, Confucius Classrooms are partnerships with local schools and education centers with the goal of strengthening the Chinese language and culture programs at the school and in the local area.

