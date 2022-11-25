Chinese, DR Congo FMs exchange congratulations on 50th anniversary of normalization of bilateral ties

Xinhua) 08:52, November 25, 2022

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday exchanged congratulations with Christophe Lutundula, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), on the normalization of diplomatic relations between their countries.

Wang said in his message that since China and the DRC normalized ties 50 years ago, bilateral relations have developed smoothly, the traditional friendship between the two countries has been continuously strengthened, and bilateral cooperation in various sectors has achieved notable outcomes, while the two sides have witnessed an even closer strategic partnership featuring win-win cooperation.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said he would like to work together with Lutundula to continuously deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas and push for greater achievements in bilateral ties.

For his part, Lutundula said looking back into history, bilateral relations have forged ahead despite challenges, scoring tremendous achievements.

He pledged to continue to devote himself to strengthening and developing the mutually beneficial, win-win, vigorous and friendly cooperative relations between the two countries to benefit the two peoples.

