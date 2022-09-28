Interview: CPC's governance positive for people of whole world -- Congo's ruling party leader

Xinhua) 11:17, September 28, 2022.

General Secretary of the Congolese Labor Party (PCT) Pierre Moussa speaks in an interview with Xinhua in Brazzaville, the Republic of the Congo, Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo by Guy-Gervais Kitina/Xinhua)

BRAZZAVILLE, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The governance of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has made "uplifting" achievements, and is beneficial to the people of the whole world, said General Secretary of the Congolese Labor Party (PCT) Pierre Moussa in an interview with Xinhua.

The CPC's governance has ensured "progress and success" in many aspects of Chinese people's lives, and it is "positive" not only for the Chinese people but also for the people of the world, he said.

The fact that China has eradicated extreme poverty under the leadership of the CPC is a "major and uplifting" achievement, said the PCT's general-secretary, noting that the CPC has honored its commitments to the Chinese people and the people of the world.

Moussa also spoke highly of the CPC's efforts to establish socialism with Chinese characteristics and practice democracy that suits its own culture, which has enabled it to achieve "so much success" for its own people.

"Each people establish democracy by its own means, in accordance with its culture, past, and the objectives it aspires," he said.

"In general, copying and pasting does not work. The fundamental reference must be the culture of its people and the objectives that the people expect," said Moussa.

Speaking of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by China, Moussa said the GDI will enable countries around the world to overcome common challenges, including food insecurity and climate change.

According to Moussa, cooperation between the Republic of the Congo and China has borne fruits in various fields, and flagship projects in bilateral cooperation have improved his country's social and economic development.

The Belt and Road Initiative has erected a new platform for international cooperation and injects great impetus into global development, including the Republic of the Congo, he said.

Moussa sees the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC as an "event of global significance" and wished it a "full success."

