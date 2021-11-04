Top Chinese political advisor meets Republic of Congo senate president

Xinhua) 08:57, November 04, 2021

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with President of the Senate of the Republic of the Congo Pierre Ngolo via video link in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Wednesday met with President of the Senate of the Republic of Congo Pierre Ngolo via video link.

Noting that China and the Republic of Congo boast a long-standing friendship, Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said the two sides should deepen political mutual trust, expand pragmatic cooperation, strengthen coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and push for the in-depth development of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The CPPCC is ready to enhance friendly exchanges with the Senate of the Republic of Congo and aim for more outcomes in China-Republic of Congo cooperation and China-Africa cooperation, Wang added.

Ngolo thanked China for providing invaluable support to fight the pandemic and aid economic and social development in the Republic of Congo. He said the Congolese side will continue to give firm support to issues concerning China's major core interests, and the Congolese Senate is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the CPPCC to continuously consolidate the political, social and public support for the development of bilateral relations.

