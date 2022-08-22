Interview: Congo-China friendship "is not empty words", says ex-Congolese FM

BRAZZAVILLE, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- For Basile Ikouebe, former foreign minister of the Republic of the Congo, the day when he inaugurated a Congo-aided school on China's Qinghai-Tibet Plateau 10 years ago remains fresh in his memory.

In April 2010, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

As locals were struggling to rebuild their homes, Congo, a country on the other side of the world, decided to reach out. When attending the Shanghai World Expo in 2010, Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso announced that the country would help rebuild a primary school in the quake-hit area.

"The friendship between our two countries is not empty words," said Ikouebe. Friendship between Congo and China has always stood the test of time with solidarity and a heart of gold.

"To see our partner dealing with such a difficult situation, we should express our compassion and solidarity," explained Ikouebe in a recent interview with Xinhua, underlining that Congo has "the heart to honor its commitments and solidarity" with China.

"Simply expressing our compassion is not enough to demonstrate our solidarity with China. There should be concrete actions," said Ikouebe, now the high representative and head of the African Union Liaison Office to Chad.

Considering the huge economic burden to rebuild a school on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau, known for its altitude and cold weather, China has advised Congo to dial it down by helping rebuild a school library. Though Congo appreciated China's consideration, the country still insisted on rebuilding a whole new school, noted Ikouebe.

"Although our economic capacity is limited, we should extend help. We need to honor our commitments and promises to the children," he said.

On July 22, 2012, the restoration of Wenle Central Boarding School (Orphan School) was completed under the new name of the Sino-Congolese Friendship Primary School. Ikouebe, who attended the ceremony on behalf of the Congolese government, said that he remembered it just like yesterday.

Though the ride to the school was full of twists and turns amid harsh weather, Ikouebe said the experience was one of the "highlight moments" not only for his diplomatic career but also for Congo-China relations.

"It was raining during the ceremony," recalled the Congolese diplomat. "I remember saying that the rain was not a bad sign. In our culture, the rain usually means happiness."

Also in 2012, nearly two years after the earthquake in China, the annexe of a munition depot exploded in the eastern part of the Congolese capital Brazzaville, killing about 300 people and injuring thousands.

"Soon after the explosion, China came to our assistance," said Ikouebe, noting that China offered to restore the explosion-torn streets. "This is just another shining example of the solidarity shared by our two countries."

