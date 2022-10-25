Armed clashes on 2 fronts in eastern DRC claim civilian casualties: UN

Photo taken on Oct. 24, 2022 shows displaced people at a temporary shelter near Goma, capital of the North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Clashes on two eastern fronts between Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) forces and rebel militias have killed civilians and uprooted thousands more, a UN spokesman said on Monday. (Photo by Zanem Nety Zaidi/Xinhua)

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Clashes on two eastern fronts between Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) forces and rebel militias have killed civilians and uprooted thousands more, a UN spokesman said on Monday.

The UN peacekeeping mission, known as MONUSCO, reported that the most recent fighting erupted late last week and intensified over the weekend between government troops and the M23 militia in North Kivu province, said Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for the UN secretary-general.

Dujarric said clashes intensified over the weekend, wounding at least 30 civilians reportedly trapped in combat zones.

He said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, its partners, and local authorities reported that the casualties were in urgent need of health care. The office estimated that 23,000 civilians were displaced, with about 2,500 crossing into neighboring Uganda.

The spokesman said the clashes along or near the road between the towns of Rutshuru and Goma threaten the delivery of aid supplies and services to Rutshuru and Kiwanja.

Government forces and suspected members of the Allied Democratic Forces militia, also late last week, attacked Maboya, southwest of the town of Beni, killing seven civilians and abducting at least a dozen others.

Dujarric said health centers, homes, and shops were looted and torched during the fighting.

"The mission condemns the violence and is working closely with the Congolese armed forces and local police force to prevent further attacks and restore calm," the spokesman said. "We call on all of the armed groups to respect international humanitarian law and to allow aid workers to reach the people who need it the most."

He said that since March this year, clashes between the armed forces of the DRC and M23 forced at least 186,000 men, women and children from their homes. Aid workers provided them with food, health care, water and hygiene.

"We anticipate additional assistance will be needed due to the latest clashes," said the spokesman.

