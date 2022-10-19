UN Peace Medal of Honor represents a high recognition of Chinese peacekeeping operations: FM spokesperson

(People's Daily App) 13:48, October 19, 2022

Every UN Peace Medal of Honor represents a high recognition from the international community of the honor and bravery of Chinese peacekeepers and the efficacy of their work, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in Beijing when asked to share more details about all 700 members of the eighth Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion with the UN Mission in South Sudan (Juba) and all 86 peacekeepers of the second Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei were awarded the UN Peace Medal of Honor.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of China’s participation in UN peacekeeping operations (UNPKOs) with its first formed military unit of Blue Helmets. Over the past three decades, China has sent over 50,000 peacekeepers to nearly 30 UNPKOs in more than 20 countries and regions, he said.

The eighth Chinese peacekeeping infantry battalion to South Sudan (Juba) and and the second Chinese peacekeeping helicopter contingent to Abyei were deployed to the mission areas in December and November last year respectively.

“They have completed over 400 tasks and their role has been highly appreciated by the local communities.” Wang said.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, praised China for its leading role in UNPKOs and its sense of responsibility as a major country in safeguarding world peace.

(Compiled by Wu Meixuan)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Hongyu)