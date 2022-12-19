Chinese path to modernization example to follow for Africa, says Congo's ruling party leader

General Secretary of the Congolese Labor Party (PCT) Pierre Moussa speaks in an interview with Xinhua in Brazzaville, the Republic of the Congo, Aug. 30, 2022. (Photo by Guy-Gervais Kitina/Xinhua)

"The Chinese-style modernization model is an example to follow for Africa" when some countries in Africa have been confronted, in recent years, with multiple crises that hinder their development, said Congo's ruling party leader Pierre Moussa.

BRAZZAVILLE, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese path to modernization serves as an "example" for developing countries, especially African countries, General Secretary of the Congolese Labor Party (PCT) Pierre Moussa has said.

In a recent written interview with Xinhua, Moussa spoke of the Chinese path to modernization, saying that this "concept through innovation," among other things, would "enlighten many countries in the world," especially countries on the African continent.

This photo taken on May 8, 2022 shows a section of the Nairobi Expressway built by China Road and Bridge Corporation in Nairobi, Kenya. (Xinhua/Dong Jianghui)

"They could find in this model elements for the construction of a development path that can enable them to handle present and future challenges," he said.

The 81-year-old Congolese leader, who has visited China many times, expressed the hope that the Communist Party of China will continue to strengthen its friendship and cooperation with the PCT, which will push forward the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and the Republic of the Congo for the benefit of their people.

His country expects to strengthen exchanges with China and expand win-win cooperation in sectors such as infrastructure, education, sustainable development and industry, Moussa said.

