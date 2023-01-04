Chinese medical team departs for DR Congo

January 04, 2023

Members of the 21st batch of medical team pose for group photos in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province before departure for the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Jan. 3, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- A medical team of 21 members departed Wednesday from Shijiazhuang, the capital of north China's Hebei Province, for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for a one-year medical aid mission.

The team members are mainly from the provincial and municipal hospitals and the provincial center for disease control and prevention in Hebei, covering 12 departments, including internal medicine, surgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM).

"We will earnestly fulfill our duties and coordinate with local medical workers to treat patients and popularize health knowledge," said Yang Wu, the team leader.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hebei's medical aid work in foreign countries. The province has sent 21 medical teams to the DRC and 14 teams to Nepal, respectively.

