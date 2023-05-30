Home>>
China's Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship docks with space station combination
(Xinhua) 16:53, May 30, 2023
The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, is launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 30, 2023. China on Tuesday launched the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, sending three astronauts to its space station combination for a five-month mission. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship successfully docked with the space station combination on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency.
