China launches Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship

Xinhua) 09:40, May 30, 2023

JIUQUAN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, sending three astronauts to its space station combination for a five-month mission.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

