China launches Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship
(Xinhua) 09:40, May 30, 2023
JIUQUAN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, sending three astronauts to its space station combination for a five-month mission.
The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.
