Languages

Archive

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Home>>

China launches Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship

(Xinhua) 09:40, May 30, 2023

JIUQUAN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, sending three astronauts to its space station combination for a five-month mission.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories