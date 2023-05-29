Astronauts of China's Shenzhou-16 mission meet press

Chinese taikonauts Jing Haipeng (C), Zhu Yangzhu (R) and Gui Haichao for the upcoming Shenzhou-16 mission wave to journalists at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China May 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

JIUQUAN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu, and Gui Haichao, the three Chinese astronauts for the upcoming Shenzhou-16 mission, met the press on Monday.

The Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship is expected to be launched at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Monday.

