Shenzhou-15 mission goes smoothly, obtaining valuable experimental data: official

Xinhua) 14:38, May 29, 2023

JIUQUAN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-15 crew has successfully completed four extravehicular activities (EVAs), becoming the crew to accomplish the most frequent EVAs of all Chinese crews to date, announced a senior official from the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) at a press conference on Monday.

The Shenzhou-15 astronauts have been working and living in-orbit for 181 days. All in-orbit work is progressing smoothly, said Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA.

They have conducted eight human factors engineering research activities, 28 space medical experiments and 38 space science experiments covering life ecology, material science and fluid mechanics, and obtained valuable experimental data, said Lin.

Currently, they are making preparations for the arrival of the Shenzhou-16 crew and their own return to Earth. Before departure, they will continue some in-orbit space science experiments and conduct a work handover with the Shenzhou-16 astronauts.

Astronauts on long-term missions in orbit usually need about six months to recover after a mission, said Lin, adding that they can transfer to normal work and training and participate in the next round of crew selection if they pass the evaluation.

Once selected, they usually go through about one to one and a half years of training to fly again. "I believe that we will see them again in future flight missions," Lin said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)