China prepares to launch Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship

Xinhua) 08:40, May 23, 2023

The combination of the Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket is transferred to the launching area in Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 22, 2023. (Photo by Wang Jiangbo/Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, May 22 (Xinhua) -- The combination of the Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship and a Long March-2F carrier rocket was transferred to the launching area on Monday, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition, and various pre-launch function checks and joint tests will be carried out as planned, said the CMSA. The spaceship will be launched in the near future at an appropriate time.

