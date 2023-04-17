Shenzhou-15 taikonauts complete 4th spacewalk, setting China record

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on April 15, 2023 shows Shenzhou-15 taikonaut Zhang Lu waving after performing extravehicular activities outside the Wentian lab module. The Shenzhou-15 taikonauts on board the orbiting Chinese Tiangong space station have completed their fourth spacewalk, the China Manned Space Agency said on Sunday. (Xinhua/Guo Zhongzheng)

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- The Shenzhou-15 taikonauts on board the orbiting Chinese Tiangong space station have completed their fourth spacewalk, the China Manned Space Agency said on Sunday.

Fei Junlong and Zhang Lu, together with Deng Qingming who worked inside the space station and the supporting team on the ground, collaborated to pull off all set tasks on Saturday. Fei and Zhang have since safely returned to the Wentian lab module.

The trio have now performed extravehicular activities on four occasions since they were launched into space in November 2022, setting a domestic record for the most spacewalks by a single crew.

During the latest extravehicular mission, they installed several items of equipment, including the extravehicular extended pump sets, the cross-module cables, and supporting devices for the extravehicular payload platform, laying a foundation for carrying out subsequent large-scale science and technology experiments outside the space station, the agency noted in a statement.

