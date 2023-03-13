China's Shenzhou-15 astronauts to return in June

This screen image captured at Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Feb. 9, 2023 shows Shenzhou-15 taikonaut Fei Junlong conducting extravehicular activities (EVAs) out of the space station lab module Wentian. (Xinhua/Liu Fang)

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Shenzhou-15 crew will return to Earth in June, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said Sunday.

The space station combination is operating steadily, and the Shenzhou-15 astronauts are in good condition, said the CMSA.

China will launch three space missions for the space station application and development this year, including the cargo craft Tianzhou-6 and the crewed spaceships Shenzhou-16 and Shenzhou-17.

Tianzhou-6 has been transported to the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan and will be launched in May.

The crew members for the two manned missions have been selected and are now undergoing training.

