China unveils Shenzhou-16 crew for new space station mission, including first civilian taikonaut

Xinhua) 09:32, May 30, 2023

This undated photo shows Chinese taikonauts Jing Haipeng (C), Zhu Yangzhu (R) and Gui Haichao who will carry out the Shenzhou-16 spaceflight mission. Chinese taikonauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu, and Gui Haichao will carry out the Shenzhou-16 spaceflight mission, and Jing will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced at a press conference on May 29, 2023. (Xinhua)

JIUQUAN, May 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese taikonauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu, and Gui Haichao will carry out the Shenzhou-16 spaceflight mission, and Jing will be the commander, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced at a press conference on Monday.

Jing, a senior spacecraft pilot, will become the country's first taikonaut to go into space for the fourth time. He was involved in the Shenzhou-7 mission in 2008 and commanded the Shenzhou-9 and Shenzhou-11 crews in 2012 and 2016, respectively.

He has led the new crew in the preparation process. "After more than one year's training together, we have tacit cooperation, understanding each other's every expression, move and look," said Jing.

Zhu and Gui are set to embark on their first trip to space. Born in 1986, they are members of China's third batch of taikonauts, whose selection was completed by September 2020.

A former associate professor at a military university, Zhu will serve as a spaceflight engineer on the Shenzhou-16 mission. He will work with commander Jing to control and manage the spacecraft, and conduct technical tests.

Ahead of the launch of Shenzhou-16, Zhu told the media that he was proud of his career shift and grateful for the new era, which allows hardworking people to have the opportunity to realize their dreams and values in life.

Gui, a spectacled professor at Beijing-based Beihang University, will work as a payload expert, responsible for the in-orbit operations of science experiment payloads in China's Tiangong space station. The 36-year-old taikonaut has rich experience in the fields of science and space engineering.

Addressing the public on Monday, Gui said he felt lucky to become China's first civilian taikonaut in space. He also spoke about how his speciality will contribute to the goals of the upcoming mission.

Compared to previous crews, the Shenzhou-16 comprises a diverse trio of male astronauts from different career backgrounds, including aircraft pilot, flight engineer and payload specialist.

"This is the first crewed mission with the participation of three types of taikonauts," Lin Xiqiang, deputy director of the CMSA, said at the press conference.

Although the fresh crew has a 20-year age gap, the three have worked together very well.

"We have gotten along like a family," said Jing when the trio met the press on Monday.

According to the CMSA, among China's third batch of taikonauts, seven are spacecraft pilots, seven are flight engineers and four are payload experts. After more than two years of rigorous training, they have become capable of performing spaceflight tasks.

"All of them have started targeted training for the space station in the new stage and will become the backbones of the follow-up missions," Lin said, adding that more new members will be selected to be space travelers in the future.

The Shenzhou-16 crewed spaceship will be launched at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center. It will be the first crew mission after China's space station program entered the stage of application and development.

The three taikonauts will stay in orbit for about five months, conducting large-scale in-orbit experiments and giving space lectures, Lin said.

