See-off ceremony held for Chinese astronauts of Shenzhou-16 mission

Xinhua) 08:23, May 30, 2023

Chinese astronauts Jing Haipeng (R), Zhu Yangzhu (C) and Gui Haichao attend a see-off ceremony at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 30, 2023. A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-16 crewed space mission was held on Tuesday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

JIUQUAN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- A see-off ceremony for three Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-16 crewed space mission was held on Tuesday morning at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

At the command of Xu Xueqiang, commander-in-chief of China's manned space program, astronauts Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao set off at 6:44 a.m. (Beijing Time).

As of Tuesday, the Shenzhou-15 crew has stayed in the country's space station for half a year, and is preparing for the arrival of the Shenzhou-16 crew.

The Shenzhou-16 spaceship is scheduled to be launched at 9:31 a.m. Tuesday (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

