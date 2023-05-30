China launches Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship for 5-month intensive tasks in space station

Xinhua) 10:05, May 30, 2023

The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

JIUQUAN, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday launched the Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, sending three astronauts to its space station combination for a five-month mission.

The spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The Shenzhou-16 astronauts will conduct large-scale in-orbit tests and experiments in various fields as planned. They are expected to make high-level scientific achievements in the study of novel quantum phenomena, high-precision space time-frequency systems, the verification of general relativity, and the origin of life.

The crew, consisting of Jing Haipeng, Zhu Yangzhu and Gui Haichao, will witness the dockings of the Tianzhou-5 cargo craft and the Shenzhou-17 manned spaceship, as well as the departures of the Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship and Tianzhou-5.

The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Ren Junchuan)

The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

The Shenzhou-16 manned spaceship, atop a Long March-2F carrier rocket, blasts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, May 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)