Belgian Air Force hosts public open day

Xinhua) 09:13, May 29, 2023

STEENOKKERZEEL, Belgium, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Belgian Air Force's 15th Air Transport Wing and the Directorate of Air Support (DAFA) celebrate their 75th and 30th anniversary with two-day public open day activities over the weekend.

An Airbus A400M transport aircraft takes off during an open day at the Melsbroek Air Base in Steenokkerzeel, Belgium, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Belgian Air Force's Airbus A400M transport aircraft is seen with a Belgian Federal Police's MD902 Explorer helicopter during an open day at the Melsbroek Air Base in Steenokkerzeel, Belgium, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit an Airbus A400M transport aircraft during an open day at the Melsbroek Air Base in Steenokkerzeel, Belgium, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Police personnel perform fast rope demonstration during an open day at the Melsbroek Air Base in Steenokkerzeel, Belgium, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

People visit an Airbus A400M transport aircraft during an open day at the Melsbroek Air Base in Steenokkerzeel, Belgium, May 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

