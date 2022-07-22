Belgium celebrates National Day
King Philippe (3rd R), Queen Mathilde (3rd L), Princess Elisabeth (2nd R), Prince Gabriel (2nd L), Prince Emmanuel (1st R), and Princess Eleonore (1st L) of Belgium attend an event of Belgian National Day celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2022.
Belgium celebrated its National Day on July 21. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)
King Philippe (3rd R), Queen Mathilde (3rd L), Princess Elisabeth (2nd R), Prince Gabriel (2nd L), Prince Emmanuel (1st R), and Princess Eleonore (1st L) of Belgium attend an event of Belgian National Day celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2022.
Princess Elisabeth (L, front) and Prince Emmanuel of Belgium attend an event of Belgian National Day celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2022.
King Philippe (3rd R), Queen Mathilde (3rd L), Princess Elisabeth (2nd R), Prince Gabriel (2nd L), Prince Emmanuel (1st R), and Princess Eleonore (1st L) of Belgium attend an event of Belgian National Day celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2022.
King Philippe (3rd R), Queen Mathilde (3rd L), Princess Elisabeth (2nd R), Prince Gabriel (2nd L), Prince Emmanuel (1st R), and Princess Eleonore (1st L) of Belgium attend an event of Belgian National Day celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2022.
King Philippe (R) and Queen Mathilde of Belgium attend an event of Belgian National Day celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2022.
Queen Mathilde of Belgium shakes hands with the public during an event of Belgian National Day celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2022.
King Philippe (R) and Queen Mathilde of Belgium attend an event of Belgian National Day celebrations in Brussels, Belgium, July 21, 2022.
