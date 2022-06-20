Re-enactment event held in Belgium to mark 207th anniv. of Waterloo Battle

Re-enactors perform during the re-enactment of the 1815 Battle of Waterloo in Waterloo, Belgium, June 18, 2022.

About 2,000 re-enactors, more than 100 horses as well as over 20 canons participated in the re-enactment, showing the clash of June 18, 1815 between Napoleon and Wellington. The event marked the 207th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

