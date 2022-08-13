People visit Flower Carpet 2022 in Brussels

People visit the Flower Carpet 2022 at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022.

After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from Aug. 12 to 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Staff members take selfies on the Flower Carpet 2022 at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022.

After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from Aug. 12 to 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

A photographer takes photos of the Flower Carpet 2022 at the Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12, 2022.

After the cancellation of the Flower Carpet 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional festival returned to Brussels from Aug. 12 to 15, 2022. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

