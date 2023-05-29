G7 summit presents show of unity as members come up with their own schemes

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

The U.S.-led Group of Seven (G7) held a summit in Hiroshima, Japan, from May 19 to 21, issuing documents that hyped up issues related to China and accused China of so-called use of "economic coercion."

To maintain global hegemony, the U.S. has created "small circles" and incited bloc confrontation, attempting to turn G7 into a "Group of One."

In fact, there are contradictions within G7 as its members come up with their own schemes. For instance, on the topic of the economy, the U.S. is fixated on the idea of "America First" and sacrifices its allies’ interests in order to pursue its own goals. However, some European countries hope that they can maintain their strategic autonomy and reject decoupling and disruption of industrial and supply chains.

The bloc tried to present a show of unity, but it has actually fallen apart. We hope that G7 members will follow the trend of the times for inclusiveness and openness and think of tangible ways to contribute to world peace, stability and development.

